1 Escudo 1751 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1751 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (8) Condition (slab) VF35 (4) Service NGC (4)