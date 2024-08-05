Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1751 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1751
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1751 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Sedwick (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6089 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3688 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
