Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1751 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1751 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1751 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1751 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

Peru 1 Escudo 1751 LM J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6089 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1751 LM J at auction Jesús Vico - April 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3688 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1751 LM J at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1751 LM J at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1751 LM J at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1751 LM J at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2013
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1751 LM J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1751 LM J at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1751 LM J at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1751 LM J at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

