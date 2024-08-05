Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1751 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1751 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1751 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1751 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9078 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
1673 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 2 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 2 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

