Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1751 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1751
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1751 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9078 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
1673 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
