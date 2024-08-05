Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1751 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1751 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1751 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1751 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3514 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
8599 $
Price in auction currency 7800 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Peru 4 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Peru 4 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

