4 Escudos 1751 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1751 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) Service NGC (2)