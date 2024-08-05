Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1751 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1751
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1751 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3514 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
8599 $
Price in auction currency 7800 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
