Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Mexico

Total added coins: 312

Coins of Ferdinand VI
coin 1746-1759 Ferdinand VI
Coins of Charles III
coin 1759-1788 Charles III
Coins of Charles IV
coin 1788-1808 Charles IV
Coins of Ferdinand VII
coin 1808-1833 Ferdinand VII

Which Mexico coins are worth money?

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles III
4 Escudos 1786 Mo FM
 Gold $1,000 - 0 14Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF
 Gold $19,000 - 0 57Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles III
8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM
 Gold $8,200 - 0 90Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ
 Gold $2,500 - 2 326Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1818 Mo JJ
 Gold $1,800 - 0 93Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM
 Gold $2,000 - 1 146Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1813 G MR
 Gold $37,000 - 0 26Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1748 Mo MF
 Gold $4,300 - 1 62Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH
 Gold $2,300 $1,500 0 227Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH
 Gold $2,100 - 2 232Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM
 Gold $2,300 - 3 108Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ
 Gold $3,100 - 1 94Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VI
1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM
 Gold $550 - 0 20Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1795 Mo FM
 Gold $1,900 - 0 85Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1821 G FS
 Gold $9,300 - 0 68Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles III
8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM
 Gold $1,800 - 0 48Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH
 Gold $2,800 - 0 147Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VII
1/2 Escudo 1814 Mo JJ
 Gold $560 - 2 78Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1821 G FS
 Gold $64,000 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles III
8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF
 Gold $2,300 - 0 44Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ
 Gold $2,400 - 0 145Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ
 Gold $2,900 $3,100 0 212Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles III
4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM
 Gold $1,600 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles III
4 Escudos 1764 Mo MF
 Gold $31,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles III
8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF
 Gold $6,400 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VII
1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ
 Gold $570 - 1 57Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ
 Gold $3,200 - 2 124Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM
 Gold $4,800 - 0 60Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VI
4 Escudos 1747 Mo MF
 Gold $24,000 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF
 Gold $4,200 - 0 72Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles III
2 Escudos 1767 Mo MF
 Gold $820 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles III
8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF
 Gold $7,100 - 1 27Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles III
8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM
 Gold $2,600 - 2 113Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1819 Mo JJ
 Gold $2,700 - 0 127Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1798 Mo FM
 Gold $1,900 - 0 117Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1806 Mo TH
 Gold $2,400 $4,500 3 212Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles III
4 Escudos 1779 Mo FF
 Gold $1,200 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ
 Gold $2,000 - 0 88Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VI
1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF
 Gold $4,700 - 1 19Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VI
8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM
 Gold $3,600 - 0 54Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1811 Mo JJ
 Gold $2,600 - 0 103Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles III
8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF
 Gold $7,300 - 0 26Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VII
8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH
 Gold $3,000 - 1 183Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles III
4 Escudos 1763 Mo MF
 Gold $48,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM
 Gold $2,900 - 0 96Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles III
4 Escudos 1769 Mo MF
 Gold $31,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM
 Gold $2,000 - 0 68Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles III
8 Escudos 1787 Mo FM
 Gold $1,900 - 0 75Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Charles IV
8 Escudos 1799 Mo FM
 Gold $1,700 - 1 96Coin photo Coin photo
Mexico, Ferdinand VI
2 Escudos 1758 Mo MM
 Gold $24,000 - 0 1
Coins history
  Mexico Coins

Mexico Coins

The Viceroyal Mexican Coinage

 

The history of Mexican numismatics dates back to 1535 when the first American mint was opened in Mexico City. From the beginning, large quantities of silver coins were minted there on the basis of the Castilian octal system. The basic unit of that time was the real and the coinage was composed of half real, 1 real, 2 reals, 4 reals, and 8 reals. A few 3 reals coins were also minted in the early years.

The mint in Mexico was the first in all of America. It was the closest to the Iberian Peninsula, the first to apply innovations (e.g., new technologies or experimental values), and the one that minted the most coins to trade with Europe and Asia. Moreover, in 1732, the Mexican mint became the first in America to introduce coining presses (until then, coins were hammered). Starting from 1680, golden coinage appears with the values of 1 escudo, 2 escudos, 4 escudos, and 8 escudos.

No doubt, however, Mexico was best known for its 8 reals coins — the most important coins for international trade for centuries. Their minting started in the middle of the 16th century. The Mexican mint was the first to produce them; indeed, it produced 8 reals in huge amounts. Now, Mexican 8 reals are highly appreciated by collectors all around the world.

When the War of Independence began (1810), numerous mints were established in Mexico. Some of them were located in viceroyal cities like Durango, Zacatecas or Sombrerete and minted coins in the name of the king of Spain. Other mints followed the insurgent army, such as the so-called «Morelos coins».

 

The Coinage of the First Mexican Republic

 

Following the country’s independence, the Mexican coins were still very important throughout the world. In fact, they were part of the official exchange in countries like the United States, Canada, Central America, and the Philippines.

During the first decades of independence, Mexico kept on minting coins based on the Spanish system: reals for silver coins and escudos for golden ones. It is noticeable that 8 reals had the same weight and the same fineness as in the viceroyalty times, but with a patriotic design. These coins were minted in fourteen different mints, and due to this, completing all the Mexican coinages is a great challenge for any collector.

 

The Decimal System

 

In 1863, the coinage switched to the decimal system, following the example of the powerful European nations of that time. Thus, the peso became the basic monetary unit. One peso was equal to old 8 reals. The peso was divided in cents (centavos) and there were coins of 1, 5, 10, 20, 25, and 50 centavos (initially, all of them were silver coins, except for 1 centavo that was made of copper). 20 golden pesos were also minted in large quantities.

As early as the 20th century, the coinage production became concentrated in the mint of Mexico City. This tendency was broken only in the time of the Mexican Revolution (1910-1917) when a myriad of mints and monetary types reappeared. Silver coins began to appear less and less in Mexican coinage; however silver coins with a very low fineness could still be found in 1960s. As a curious fact, 20 pesos coins minted between 1992 and 1995, in addition to being the first bimetallic coins in Mexico, contained a silver core. This makes Mexico the last country having silver in its regular circulation. It should also be mentioned that a new peso came into effect in Mexico in 1993 to address the inflation occurred in 1980s (1 new peso = 1 000 pesos).

In addition to its regular coinage, Mexico has minted a huge number of commemorative coins and bullion coins made of silver, gold, and platinum. Anyone passionate about bullion coins knows The Centenario — a 1.2-ounce gold Mexican coin at a fineness of 900 thousandths which has been minted since 1921.

 

Adolfo Ruiz

