Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (324)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1809 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32329 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,200. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auktionshaus Peege e.K. (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (73)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (21)
  • CNG (3)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (4)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (14)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (47)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (24)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Jesús Vico (13)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Kagin's Inc (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numisor (5)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (32)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (22)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • UBS (5)
  • Varesi (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2350 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Auktionshaus Peege e.K. - April 26, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Peege e.K.
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - March 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Mexico 8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Mexico in 1809 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search