Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1809 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (324)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1809 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32329 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,200. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1730 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2350 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Peege e.K.
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
