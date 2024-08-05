Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1796
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1796 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32968 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
