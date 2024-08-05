Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1796 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32968 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Service
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Heritage - November 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Nomisma - June 30, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date June 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2022
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition AU58 CCG
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

