8 Escudos 1796 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1796 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32968 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (31) XF (47) VF (60) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (11) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (32) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (29)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (20)

Chaponnière (2)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (31)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (10)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (7)

Künker (2)

Morton & Eden (2)

Nomisma (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (10)

Stack's (7)

Tauler & Fau (7)

UBS (2)