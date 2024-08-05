Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1783 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23038 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,400. Bidding took place March 19, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
11400 $
Price in auction currency 11400 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 4, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123
