Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1783 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23038 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,400. Bidding took place March 19, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CNG (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
11400 $
Price in auction currency 11400 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Stack's - October 4, 2017
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Stack's - October 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date October 4, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1783 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search