8 Escudos 1783 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1783 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23038 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,400. Bidding took place March 19, 2023.

