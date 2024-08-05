Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1805
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (230)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1805 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21067 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
