8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1805 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21067 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Сondition UNC (24) AU (42) XF (94) VF (69) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (5) MS62 (9) MS61 (2) AU58 (12) AU55 (8) AU53 (4) AU50 (4) XF45 (4) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (52) PCGS (3) ANACS (1)

