Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (230)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1805 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21067 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Heritage - July 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Cayón - November 30, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
Mexico 8 Escudos 1805 Mo TH at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

