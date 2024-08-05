Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (227)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1807 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34318 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (7)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (52)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Cayón (21)
- CNG (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (42)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (16)
- ibercoin (3)
- iNumis (2)
- Jesús Vico (8)
- Künker (2)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- Numisor (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Roxbury’s (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (6)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (23)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (9)
- Tauler & Fau (8)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2083 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search