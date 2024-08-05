Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (227)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1807 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34318 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2083 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Stack's - November 1, 2023
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Stack's - November 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction St James’s - June 28, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date June 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - March 10, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

