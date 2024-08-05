8 Escudos 1807 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1807 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34318 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,800. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (19) AU (45) XF (92) VF (69) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (8) MS61 (3) MS60 (3) AU58 (6) AU55 (19) AU53 (7) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (8) Service NGC (59) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Auction World (7)

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (52)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Cayón (21)

CNG (2)

Goldberg (3)

Grün (1)

Heritage (42)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (16)

ibercoin (3)

iNumis (2)

Jesús Vico (8)

Künker (2)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (2)

Numisor (3)

Rauch (1)

Roxbury’s (2)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (6)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (23)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (9)

Tauler & Fau (8)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (2)

Varesi (1)