Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1756 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3133 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 920. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction Stack's - August 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - May 14, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date May 14, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 1, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

