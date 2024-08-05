1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1756 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3133 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 920. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (4) VF (13) F (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (8)