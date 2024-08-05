Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1756 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1756
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1756 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3133 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 920. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 14, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
