8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1794 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30310 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2243 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
