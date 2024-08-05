Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1794 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30310 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2243 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 9, 2022
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Stack's - February 26, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
Mexico 8 Escudos 1794 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

