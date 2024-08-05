Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM. "CAROL IV" (Mexico, Charles IV)
Variety: "CAROL IV"
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1790 with mark Mo FM. "CAROL IV". This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 523 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 4,300. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (5)
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1878 $
Price in auction currency 1755 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search