8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM. "CAROL IV" (Mexico, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1790 with mark Mo FM. "CAROL IV". This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 523 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 4,300. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

