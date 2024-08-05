Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM. "CAROL IV" (Mexico, Charles IV)

Variety: "CAROL IV"

Obverse 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM "CAROL IV" - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM "CAROL IV" - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1790 with mark Mo FM. "CAROL IV". This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 523 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 4,300. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1878 $
Price in auction currency 1755 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 1, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Mexico 8 Escudos 1790 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

