8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1757
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1757 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22209 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
8854 $
Price in auction currency 8250 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4081 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
