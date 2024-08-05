Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Maison Palombo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1757 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22209 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
8854 $
Price in auction currency 8250 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4081 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Palombo - November 17, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1757 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Mexico in 1757 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search