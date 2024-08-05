Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1761 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
20000 $
Price in auction currency 20000 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
4948 $
Price in auction currency 740000 JPY
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Briggs & Bustos - April 13, 2023
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 9, 2022
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Jesús Vico - February 15, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1761 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 8 Escudos
