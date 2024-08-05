Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1761 Mo MM (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1761 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
20000 $
Price in auction currency 20000 USD
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
4948 $
Price in auction currency 740000 JPY
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
