Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1767 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1767
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1767 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3507 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,910. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search