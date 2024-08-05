Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1777 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Boule (1)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (2)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Heritage - March 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - January 23, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Stack's - October 4, 2017
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Stack's - October 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM at auction Goldberg - June 7, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date June 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1777 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search