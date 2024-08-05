Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1777 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1777 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Boule (1)
- Cayón (8)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (2)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 4, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search