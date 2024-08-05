Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1804 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33800 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4700 $
Price in auction currency 4700 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Heritage - May 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

