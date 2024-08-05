Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1804 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33800 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4700 $
Price in auction currency 4700 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
