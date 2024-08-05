8 Escudos 1804 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1804 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33800 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (34) XF (69) VF (30) F (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (14) AU55 (7) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (30) PCGS (5)

