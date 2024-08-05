Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (182)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1808 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (36)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Cayón (21)
  • CNG (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (30)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Jesús Vico (16)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numphil (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (14)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Status International (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2388 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2049 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - May 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Cayón - June 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Mexico 8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Mexico in 1808 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search