8 Escudos 1808 Mo TH (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1808 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place November 15, 2021.
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2388 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2049 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
