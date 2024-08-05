Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1801 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32680 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 1980 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction GINZA - October 10, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

