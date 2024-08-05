Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1801 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1801 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32680 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 1980 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
