1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1747
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1747 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31020 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,975. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Briggs & Bustos (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
9775 $
Price in auction currency 165000 MXN
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1290 $
Price in auction currency 1175 EUR
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
