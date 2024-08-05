Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1747 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31020 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,975. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Briggs & Bustos (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Briggs & Bustos - March 8, 2024
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
9775 $
Price in auction currency 165000 MXN
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1290 $
Price in auction currency 1175 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Briggs & Bustos - April 13, 2023
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date April 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 9, 2022
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 1 Escudo 1747 Mo MF at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
