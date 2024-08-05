Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1789 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32966 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4638 $
Price in auction currency 4300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2141 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date December 11, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
