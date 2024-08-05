Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1789 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32966 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (26)
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (14)
  • CNG (2)
  • Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Felzmann (10)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (11)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Leu (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (2)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4638 $
Price in auction currency 4300 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2141 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Heritage - July 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
Seller Leu
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 9, 2022
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos - December 11, 2021
Seller Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos
Date December 11, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

