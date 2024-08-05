8 Escudos 1789 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1789 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32966 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (14) XF (42) VF (30) F (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (18) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (26)

Briggs & Bustos (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (14)

CNG (2)

Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)

Felzmann (10)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (11)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (2)

Jesús Vico (4)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Leu (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Stack's (5)

Tauler & Fau (4)

UBS (2)