Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1811 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34140 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Cayón (10)
  • CNG (3)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (21)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1521 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2230 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

