Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1811 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34140 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (19)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Cayón (10)
- CNG (3)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (21)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (6)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1521 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2230 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CHF
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search