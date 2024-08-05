8 Escudos 1811 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1811 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34140 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,800. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (20) XF (28) VF (33) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (8) AU55 (8) XF40 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (24) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (19)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Cayón (10)

CNG (3)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (21)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (6)

Hess Divo (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (3)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numisor (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (7)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Tauler & Fau (3)

V. GADOURY (1)

Warin Global Investments (1)