8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1769 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

