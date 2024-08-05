Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1769 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 766 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Heritage (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6803 $
Price in auction currency 6300 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
9844 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Mexico 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Mexico 8 Escudos 1769 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

