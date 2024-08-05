Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1758 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 21,850. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Herrero (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4486 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5490 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 25, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
