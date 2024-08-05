8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1758 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 21,850. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (12) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (6) NCS (1)