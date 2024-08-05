Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1758 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 21,850. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4486 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5490 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Morton & Eden - November 14, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Jesús Vico - June 12, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - October 22, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Goldberg - May 25, 2008
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Goldberg - May 25, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 25, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Mexico 8 Escudos 1758 Mo MM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF DETAILS NCS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Mexico in 1758 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search