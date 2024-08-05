Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1813 G MR (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1813 G MR - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1813 G MR - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guadalajara
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1813 with mark G MR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guadalajara Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50386 $
Price in auction currency 46000 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33163 $
Price in auction currency 31000 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Cayón - October 7, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1813 G MR at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

