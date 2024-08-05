Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1813 G MR (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Guadalajara
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1813 with mark G MR. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guadalajara Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50386 $
Price in auction currency 46000 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33163 $
Price in auction currency 31000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
