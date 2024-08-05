Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1772 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2089 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,750. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Mexico 4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
972 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
686 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Numisor - October 19, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Jean ELSEN - June 8, 2018
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - March 1, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
