Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1772 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2089 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,750. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
972 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
686 $
Price in auction currency 640 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search