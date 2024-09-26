Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Mexico 1772

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM
8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM
Average price 2600 $
Sales
1 111
Obverse 4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM
Reverse 4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM
4 Escudos 1772 Mo FM
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 2 Escudos 1772 Mo FM
Reverse 2 Escudos 1772 Mo FM
2 Escudos 1772 Mo FM
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF
1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM
Reverse 1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM
1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 14
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search