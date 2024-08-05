Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1772 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62565 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 750. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.

Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM at auction Heritage - July 8, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2013
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

