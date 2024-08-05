1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1772 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62565 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 750. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.

Сondition XF (4) VF (7) F (3) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) Service NGC (1)