Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1772 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1772 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62565 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 750. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search