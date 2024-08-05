8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1772 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32675 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

