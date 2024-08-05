Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1772 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32675 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1899 $
Price in auction currency 300000 JPY
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 1, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3890 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Heritage - July 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Cayón - December 22, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Briggs & Bustos - September 9, 2022
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Roxbury’s - July 23, 2022
Seller Roxbury’s
Date July 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Mexico 8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

