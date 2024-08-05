Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1772 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1772 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32675 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1899 $
Price in auction currency 300000 JPY
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3890 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
