Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1772 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction Heritage - March 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction Heritage - November 6, 2014
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction Heritage - November 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1772 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search