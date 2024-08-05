1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1772 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (11) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF25 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)