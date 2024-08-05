Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1772 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1772 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 432 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
