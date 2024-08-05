Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1772 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: UBS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1772 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22224 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
