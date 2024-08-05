Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1772 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1772 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1772 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1955 oz) 6,0818 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 2 Escudos 1772 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22224 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
Mexico 2 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
407 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Mexico 2 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 2 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Mexico 2 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 2 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 2 Escudos 1772 Mo FM at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Mexico in 1772 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search