8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1810 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1490 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (25) AU (23) XF (62) VF (98) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (10) MS61 (8) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (6) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (39) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Aureo & Calicó (55)

Bolaffi (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (23)

CNG (1)

CoinsNB (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (31)

Herrero (5)

HERVERA (16)

ibercoin (2)

Jesús Vico (11)

Künker (2)

Leu (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Morton & Eden (3)

Nomisma (2)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numisor (3)

Oslo Myntgalleri (2)

Palombo (1)

Sedwick (3)

Silicua Coins (3)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (17)

Spink (1)

Stack's (5)

Tauler & Fau (7)

UBS (4)