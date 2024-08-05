Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1810 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1490 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (55)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (23)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (31)
- Herrero (5)
- HERVERA (16)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (11)
- Künker (2)
- Leu (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- Nomisma (2)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numisor (3)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Sedwick (3)
- Silicua Coins (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (17)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (5)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
- UBS (4)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2777 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search