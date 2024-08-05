Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1810 with mark Mo HJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1490 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (55)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (23)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (31)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (16)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (11)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Morton & Eden (3)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (17)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
  • UBS (4)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2777 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1810 Mo HJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Mexico in 1810 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search