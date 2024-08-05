Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1802 Mo FT (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1802 with mark Mo FT. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31178 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,288. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (27)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (17)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (19)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (10)
- Künker (1)
- Leu (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisor (3)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Palombo (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Sedwick (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (11)
- Stack's (8)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (3)
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3555 $
Price in auction currency 60000 MXN
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
