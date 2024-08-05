Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1770 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,900. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3325 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

