Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1770 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1770
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1770 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31242 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,900. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (3)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
3325 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search