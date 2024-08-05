8 Escudos 1798 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1798 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21370 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

