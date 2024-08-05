Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1798 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1798 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21370 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (24)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Cayón (11)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Heritage (20)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (6)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jesús Vico (11)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Stack's (6)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1822 $
Price in auction currency 1685 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search