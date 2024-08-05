8 Escudos 1795 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1795 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31337 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,465. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (15) XF (27) VF (39) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) XF45 (2) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (5) NGC (13)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (18)

Cayón (10)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (1)

Creusy Numismatique (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (3)

Goldberg (1)

HAYNAULT (2)

Heritage (11)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (7)

Jesús Vico (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numisor (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (9)

Stack's (3)

Status International (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)