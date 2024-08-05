Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1795 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1795 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31337 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,465. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1799 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
