8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1820 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34319 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Varesi
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 21, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
