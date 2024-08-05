8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1820 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34319 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (27) XF (40) VF (37) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (9) MS61 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (6) AU53 (2) XF45 (2) DETAILS (11) PL (1) Service PCGS (8) NGC (31) NCS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (25)

Briggs & Bustos (1)

Cayón (12)

CNG (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (25)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (8)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (2)

Jesús Vico (4)

Künker (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

New York Sale (1)

Numisor (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (3)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (10)

Stack's (8)

Status International (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

UBS (3)

Varesi (1)

WAG (1)

Warin Global Investments (1)