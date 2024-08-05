Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1820 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34319 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction CNG - January 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Varesi - November 29, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Goldberg - June 21, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date June 21, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Briggs & Bustos - November 4, 2022
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
To auction
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Mexico 8 Escudos 1820 Mo JJ at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

