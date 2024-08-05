Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1800 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31277 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (1)
Mexico 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Mexico 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Mexico 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Mexico 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - December 7, 2017
Mexico 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - December 7, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Mexico 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 1, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Mexico in 1800 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search