Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1800 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1 Escudo 1800 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31277 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
