8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1814 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34143 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

