Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1814 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34143 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (27)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (10)
  • Heritage (9)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Jesús Vico (11)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1976 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - May 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - January 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Mexico Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Mexico in 1814 All Mexico coins Mexico gold coins Mexico coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search