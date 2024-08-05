Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1814 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1814 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34143 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1976 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
