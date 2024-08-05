Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1779 Mo FF (Mexico, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1779 with mark Mo FF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3161 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
933 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1157 $
Price in auction currency 1080 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
