Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1817 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32700 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Briggs & Bustos - April 13, 2023
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

