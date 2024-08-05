8 Escudos 1817 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1817 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32700 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (21) XF (55) VF (59) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (6) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (6) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (25) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (4)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (43)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Briggs & Bustos (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (18)

Goldberg (2)

Grün (1)

Heritage (11)

HERVERA (14)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (3)

Jesús Vico (4)

Künker (1)

Möller (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (17)

Spink (1)

Stack's (6)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (5)

UBS (3)

WAG (1)