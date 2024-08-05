Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1759 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31138 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (9)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (3)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5661 $
Price in auction currency 5250 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4502 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Briggs & Bustos - April 13, 2023
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2019
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

