Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1759 Mo MM (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1759 with mark Mo MM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31138 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,988. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (18)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (5)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (9)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (3)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5661 $
Price in auction currency 5250 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4502 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search