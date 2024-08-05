Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1821 G FS "Type 1814-1821" (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1821
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Guadalajara
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1821 with mark G FS. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guadalajara Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31423 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,325. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (25)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Briggs & Bustos (1)
- Cayón (4)
- Heritage (10)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Sedwick (3)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (8)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10115 $
Price in auction currency 180000 MXN
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2651 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
