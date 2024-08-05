8 Escudos 1821 G FS "Type 1814-1821" (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1821 with mark G FS. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Guadalajara Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31423 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,325. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (22) XF (24) VF (19) F (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (8) AU55 (6) AU53 (3) AU50 (4) XF45 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (25) PCGS (1)

