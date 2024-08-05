8 Escudos 1806 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1806 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25039 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,050. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (37) AU (37) XF (89) VF (45) Condition (slab) MS63 (6) MS62 (15) MS61 (8) MS60 (1) AU58 (8) AU55 (6) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) DETAILS (6) PL (1) Service NGC (51) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (5)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (41)

Baldwin's (1)

Cayón (22)

Chaponnière (2)

CNG (1)

Felzmann (3)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (39)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (17)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (8)

Künker (1)

Leu (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Numisor (4)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (22)

Spink (1)

Stack's (10)

Tauler & Fau (9)

UBS (1)

WAG (2)