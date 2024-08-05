Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1806 Mo TH (Mexico, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (209)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1806 with mark Mo TH. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25039 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,050. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1778 $
Price in auction currency 7200 PLN
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
