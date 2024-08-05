Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1747 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1747
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1747 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2082 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 100,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Heritage (6)
- HERVERA (1)
- Leu (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
100000 $
Price in auction currency 100000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
