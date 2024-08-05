Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1747 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2890 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 51,750. Bidding took place April 22, 2009.

Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
15486 $
Price in auction currency 14500 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16471 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Jesús Vico - April 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 17, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

