8 Escudos 1747 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1747
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1747 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2890 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 51,750. Bidding took place April 22, 2009.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
15486 $
Price in auction currency 14500 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16471 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
