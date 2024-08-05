1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1/2 Escudo 1816 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61593 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place August 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (6) XF (22) VF (21) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (12)

