1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1/2 Escudo 1816 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61593 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place August 4, 2021.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
876 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
123
