Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ (Mexico, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 1/2 Escudo 1816 with mark Mo JJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61593 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place August 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
876 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - March 31, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - December 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - August 5, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 5, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - November 14, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - October 13, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Mexico 1/2 Escudo 1816 Mo JJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
