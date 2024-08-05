Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1786 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1786 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1786 Mo FM - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1786 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1369 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.

Mexico 4 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
879 $
Price in auction currency 820 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Mexico 4 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Stack's - May 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Stephen Album - May 18, 2017
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 18, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 4 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Mexico 4 Escudos 1786 Mo FM at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
