Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1786 Mo FM (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 4 Escudos 1786 with mark Mo FM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1369 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
879 $
Price in auction currency 820 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
712 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
