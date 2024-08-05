Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1765 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6942 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9504 $
Price in auction currency 8750 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Heritage - September 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Morton & Eden - November 14, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction Morton & Eden - March 6, 2013
Seller Morton & Eden
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

