Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1765 Mo MF (Mexico, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1765
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1765 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6942 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9504 $
Price in auction currency 8750 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
