Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Mexico
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1750
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Mexico City
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1750 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4722 $
Price in auction currency 4300 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2681 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
