Mexico Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF (Mexico, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF - Gold Coin Value - Mexico, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Mexico
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mexico City
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mexican 8 Escudos 1750 with mark Mo MF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Mexico City Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1042 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Service
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Briggs & Bustos - March 8, 2024
Seller Briggs & Bustos
Date March 8, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4722 $
Price in auction currency 4300 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2681 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Cayón - November 30, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Mexico 8 Escudos 1750 Mo MF at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

